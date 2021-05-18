Left Menu

Kosovo police seize $24 million of cocaine in meat shipment

Kosovo police said on Monday that they seized 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of cocaine, one of their biggest such hauls, concealed in a shipment of meat from Brazil. More suspects remained at large, police said in a statement. The drugs with street value of 20 million euros ($24.3 million) were found in Lipjan, a town 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of capital Pristina, hidden in a cargo container of meat transported by truck.

Reuters | Pristina | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:29 IST
Kosovo police seize $24 million of cocaine in meat shipment

Kosovo police said on Monday that they seized 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of cocaine, one of their biggest such hauls, concealed in a shipment of meat from Brazil. Seven people were arrested in the operation conducted in cooperation with Italian and Albanian authorities. More suspects remained at large, police said in a statement.

The drugs with street value of 20 million euros ($24.3 million) were found in Lipjan, a town 16 kilometers (10 miles) south of capital Pristina, hidden in a cargo container of meat transported by truck. "Covert surveillance was used to follow the movement of narcotics from Brazil to Italy, then to (Albania's Adriatic port of) Durres until it reached Kosovo,” Aleksander Lumezi, Kosovo’s chief prosecutor, told a news conference.

Local police were investigating whether the final destination was Kosovo or another country, he said. Kosovo, which lies on a key transit route for drugs smuggled from the Middle East to Western markets, wants to ultimately join the European Union, but it first must root out organised crime and corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.The military said it was investigating. Israels Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021