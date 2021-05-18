Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mineReuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:46 IST
Canada on Monday said it was "very concerned" by Kyrgyzstan's move to impose external management on Centerra Gold's Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.
On Sunday, Centerra said it had initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the company's Kumtor gold mine, the country's biggest industrial enterprise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyrgyzstan
- Canada