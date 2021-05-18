Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was "very concerned" by Kyrgyzstan's move to impose external management on Centerra Gold's Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.

On Sunday, Centerra said it had initiated binding arbitration against the Kyrgyzstan government, after the parliament passed a law allowing the state to temporarily take over the company's Kumtor gold mine, the country's biggest industrial enterprise.

