Left Menu

'Nothing on the table' to bring Israel-Gaza truce, senior Israeli official says

There is nothing on the table." The official said that Egypt was likely the most reliable mediator between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas. "They seem most connected," the official said. Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has mediated Israel-Hamas ceasefires in the past, along with Qatar and the United Nations.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:58 IST
'Nothing on the table' to bring Israel-Gaza truce, senior Israeli official says

A senior Israeli official cast doubt on Monday on the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants after more than a week of violent conflict that has left dozens dead. Efforts by the United States, Egypt and the United Nations to bring a halt to Israeli air strikes and rocket fire by Palestinian militants in Gaza have so far failed to quell the fighting.

Asked if any ceasefire was in the works, a senior Israeli official told Reuters: "There is no such thing right now. There is no negotiation. There is no proposal. There is nothing on the table." The official said that Egypt was likely the most reliable mediator between Israel and Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas. "They seem most connected," the official said.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has mediated Israel-Hamas ceasefires in the past, along with Qatar and the United Nations. The U.N. General Assembly will meet to discuss the violence on Thursday. But the senior Israeli official held out the possibility of a more prolonged conflict.

"We have no idea how much time we need, because the rocket fire is unceasing. We can't stop when the attacks are coming in like this. Israel is ready to keep fighting. The target bank is unending. This could go on for months," the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.The military said it was investigating. Israels Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021