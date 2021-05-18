Left Menu

Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said. The military said it was investigating. Israel's Ynet news site reported that five rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, all of which fell in Lebanese territory. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 02:15 IST
Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says

Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.

The military said it was investigating. Israel's Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel's Ynet news site reported that five rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, all of which fell in Lebanese territory.

On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

