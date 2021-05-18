Air raid sirens sound in Israel near Lebanon border, military says
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said. The military said it was investigating. Israel's Ynet news site reported that five rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, all of which fell in Lebanese territory. On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 02:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 02:15 IST
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire sounded in northern Israel near its border with Lebanon on Monday, the Israeli military said.
The military said it was investigating. Israel's Channel 13 TV said explosions were heard in the area. Israel's Ynet news site reported that five rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, all of which fell in Lebanese territory.
On Thursday, three rockets were launched from Lebanon toward northern Israel but landed in the Mediterranean Sea, causing no damage or casualties, the Israeli military said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanese
- Channel 13 TV
- Israeli
- Israel
- Mediterranean Sea
- Lebanon
ALSO READ
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede
Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village after shooting
Israeli watchdog to investigate deadly festival stampede