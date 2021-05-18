Israeli artillery fires shells into Lebanon, says Lebanese security source

Israeli artillery fires shells into Lebanon, says Lebanese security sourceReuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-05-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 02:38 IST
Israeli artillery fired shells into Lebanese territory on Monday, a Lebanese security source said.
The Israeli military had said six shells were initially fired from Lebanon towards Israel but fell short of crossing the border and that its forces would retaliate with artillery shelling towards Lebanon. (Writing by Edmund Blair Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
As Lebanese cry for justice, politics paralyses the system
Ahead of Beirut visit, French minister threatens Lebanese politicians
French envoy warns Lebanese leaders against 'collective suicide'
UPDATE 3-Lebanese man killed by Israeli troops on border, Lebanese agency says
Lebanese protester shot by Israeli army dies