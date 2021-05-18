Lebanese shells fired towards Israel, fall short of border - Israeli military

The Israeli military said that six shells were fired from Lebanon towards Israel on Monday but fell short of crossing the border.

The military said that in response "artillery forces fired toward the sources of the launches" in Lebanon. A Lebanese security source said that Israeli shells had landed in Lebanese territory. There were no reports of casualties or damage, and the shelling did not appear to signal the opening of a new front in Israel's fighting with militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese shelling caused Israeli air raid sirens to blare near the kibbutz of Misgav Am, along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

