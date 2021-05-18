Bidens pay $157,414 in federal income tax for 2020 - White House

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported federal adjusted gross income of $607,336, according to their 2020 tax return, which the White House released on Monday.

The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 percent, the White House said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)