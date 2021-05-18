Bidens pay $157,414 in federal income tax for 2020 - White House

Bidens pay $157,414 in federal income tax for 2020 - White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 03:14 IST
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden reported federal adjusted gross income of $607,336, according to their 2020 tax return, which the White House released on Monday.
The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal income tax and their 2020 effective federal income tax rate is 25.9 percent, the White House said in a statement.
