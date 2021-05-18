U.S. trade chief, Mexican economy minister discuss labor reforms -USTR

U.S. trade chief, Mexican economy minister discuss labor reforms -USTRReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 03:30 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed implementing the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal in a call on Monday with Mexican Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier, Tai's office said in a statement.
Tai and Clouthier talked about "strengthened environment obligations and provisions related to Mexico's continued implementation of its historic labor reforms," the statement said.
