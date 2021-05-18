Left Menu

UNIFIL says the situation in southern Lebanon is now calm -tweet

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said late on Monday that, in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, it is enhancing security control after it detected the firing of rockets from the general area of Rashaya Al Foukhar north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 04:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 04:47 IST
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said late on Monday that, in coordination with the Lebanese Armed Forces, it is enhancing security control after it detected the firing of rockets from the general area of Rashaya Al Foukhar north of Kfar Choub in southern Lebanon.

"Immediately after we were also informed by the parties. IDF returned artillery fire directed at location from where rockets originated," UNIFIL said on Twitter. The mission added that its head, Stefano Del Col, was immediately in contact with counterparts in the Lebanese army and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commands, "urging the parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent any escalation of the situation."

"The IDF has now stopped the fire," UNIFIL added. The mission said it is supporting the Lebanese army in the search operation in the area and has intensified patrols "to prevent any further incidents that endanger the safety of the local population and the security of southern Lebanon."

"UNIFIL Head of Mission remains in contact with the parties to ensure stability in the area and decrease existing tension," it said. It added: "The situation in the area is now calm."

