Israel-Gaza conflict rages on despite U.S., regional diplomacy

Israel pummeled Gaza with air strikes on Monday and Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israeli cities despite a flurry of U.S. and regional diplomacy that has so far failed to halt more than a week of deadly fighting. Israel's missile attacks on the densely populated Palestinian enclave killed a top Islamic Jihad commander and left a crater in a seven-storey office building that Israel's military said was used by Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas.

Chile begins down uncertain road to writing new constitution

Chile's long-standing political parties were reeling on Monday following their bruising defeat in an election for delegates to rewrite the constitution that sowed doubts over their future as well as the fate of the country's free-market model. The ruling center-right coalition failed during the weekend vote to pick up the one-third of seats necessary to block radical changes during the convention.

Exodus to jungles, villages as Myanmar troops retake town

Thousands of residents of a hill town in northwest Myanmar were hiding in jungles, villages and valleys on Monday after fleeing an assault by state troops, witnesses said, as the army advanced into the town after days battling local militias.

Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, has seen some of the most intense fighting since a Feb. 1 coup that has led to the emergence of ragtag local armies that are stifling the junta's bid to consolidate power.

U.S. airlines add COVID-tested flights to Italy as country reopens to tourists

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are adding flights to Italy with protocols for coronavirus testing as the country opens to leisure travelers from the United States for the first time in more than a year. On Sunday, the Italian government eased a number of COVID-19 travel restrictions and requirements as it looks to boost summer tourism, including scrapping a mandatory quarantine for visitors from certain countries as long as they test negative for COVID-19.

UK ministers considering contingency plans for local lockdowns -the Times

British ministers are considering contingency plans for local lockdowns or a delay to reopening after June 21 in response to concern about the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, The Times newspaper reported on Monday.

Officials have drawn up plans modelled on the Tier 4 restrictions introduced last year, the paper said. People would be advised to stay at home and non-essential shops and hospitality would be closed if the variant was not brought under control, it added.

U.S. tiptoes through sanctions minefield toward Iran nuclear deal

As the United States searches for a path back to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it is tiptoeing through a minefield laid by former U.S. President Donald Trump. The mines are Iran-related sanctions Trump imposed on more than 700 entities and people, according to a Reuters tally of U.S. Treasury actions, after he abandoned the nuclear deal and restored all the sanctions it had removed.

Israel shells Lebanon after failed launches toward Israeli territory -Israeli military

Six shells were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel on Monday but fell short of crossing the border, the Israeli military said. It said that in response, artillery was fired at "the sources of the launches" in Lebanon.

U.S.-EU metals talks avert tariff hike on American motorcycles, whiskey

The United States and the European Union agreed on Monday not to escalate their dispute over U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs, averting steep EU tariff hikes while the two sides launch formal talks on addressing excess global capacity largely centered in China. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said on Monday it would suspend for up to six months a threatened June 1 doubling of retaliatory tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, American whiskey and motorboats, and refrain from slapping tariffs on more U.S. products from lipstick to sports shoes.

Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel - sources

President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel, and congressional sources said on Monday that U.S. lawmakers were not expected to object to the deal despite violence between Israel and Palestinian militants. Three congressional aides said Congress was officially notified of the intended commercial sale on May 5, as part of the regular review process before major foreign weapons sales agreements can go ahead.

U.S. voices concern over military movements to Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in separate calls on Monday with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressed concern over recent tensions between the two countries, the White House said in a statement. Armenia accused Azerbaijan last week of sending troops across the border. Azerbaijan has denied this and said its forces only defended their side of the frontier.

