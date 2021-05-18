Left Menu

Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

He also faced a terrorizing charge on accusations he brandished a weapon.Welte on Monday filed a court document approving meals for the jury during deliberations.Welte did not return a message left Thursday in his chambers.Smith said the FBI has opened an investigation.We need to officially document what happened in that federal courtroom today, he said.All the questions you have, we have.

PTI | Fargo | Updated: 18-05-2021 05:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 05:33 IST
Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died.

North Dakota US Marshal Dallas Carlson said the incident happened after a jury returned a partial guilty verdict against the man, who had faced terrorizing-related charges. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic.

Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but US District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident. Court security officers and deputy marshals attempted live-saving measures in the courtroom.

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the man had been acquitted on one charge and found guilty on the other charge, and was about to be taken into custody.

''He did the self-harm after he heard the verdict and after the jury had left the courtroom,'' Smith said.

He did not know of which charge the man had been convicted.

Court documents show that in the last week Welte had been presiding over a jury trial for a North Dakota man who was charged with reckless endangerment and assault for allegedly running someone over with a Jeep. He also faced a terrorizing charge on accusations he brandished a weapon.

Welte on Monday filed a court document approving meals for the jury during deliberations.

Welte did not return a message left Thursday in his chambers.

Smith said the FBI has opened an investigation.

''We need to officially document what happened in that federal courtroom today,'' he said.

''All the questions you have, we have. What was the sharp object, how did it get into the courtroom, those questions, what did people see him do.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release their tax returns

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday released their tax returns, according to which in 2020, she had an income of more than USD 1 million as compared to his USD 607,336.The President and the first lady, Jill, a ...

Thailand reports daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths

Thailand reported on Tuesday a daily record of 35 new coronavirus deaths, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.The country also reported 2,473 new infections, including 680 cases among prisoners.The new c...

Arson suspect arrested in wildfire burning in hills of western Los Angeles

Authorities arrested an arson suspect in a Los Angeles fire that forced evacuation orders for 1,000 people as 540 firefighters worked to contain the blaze in citys western hills, officials said on Monday.Helicopters dropped water on the fir...

U.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador "corruption list"

A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials credibly alleged to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukeles cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021