Left Menu

U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

The election commission said the vote was fair. The draft General Assembly resolution "calls upon the Myanmar armed forces to immediately stop all violence against peaceful demonstrators, members of civil society, women, youth, as well as children and others." At least 788 people have been killed by the junta's security forces in crackdowns on protests against its rule, according to an advocacy group. The military, which disputes that number, imposes tight restrictions on media, information and the internet.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 06:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 06:01 IST
U.N. vote on call to stop arms supply to Myanmar postponed

A 193-member U.N. General Assembly vote on Tuesday on a draft resolution calling "for an immediate suspension of the direct and indirect supply, sale or transfer of all weapons and munitions" to Myanmar has been postponed, diplomats said. A spokesman for the U.N. General Assembly president said earlier on Monday that the body was due to vote on Tuesday. It was not immediately known when a vote would be rescheduled. Some diplomats said it had been delayed in a bid to win more support.

The draft resolution calls on the Myanmar military - which seized power in a Feb. 1 coup - to end a state of emergency, stop all violence against peaceful protesters and respect the will of the people as expressed in the results of a November election. General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but carry political weight. Unlike the 15-member Security Council, no country has a veto power in the General Assembly.

Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party. The U.N. draft text calls for their release. The military, which has set up a ruling junta of generals, complained of fraud in the November election that returned Suu Kyi to power. The election commission said the vote was fair.

The draft General Assembly resolution "calls upon the Myanmar armed forces to immediately stop all violence against peaceful demonstrators, members of civil society, women, youth, as well as children and others." At least 788 people have been killed by the junta's security forces in crackdowns on protests against its rule, according to an advocacy group.

The military, which disputes that number, imposes tight restrictions on media, information and the internet. Reuters cannot independently verify arrests and casualty numbers. The U.N. text also urges the army to stop "attacks on, harassment of and restrictions on medical personnel, human rights defenders, labor union members, journalists and media workers ... and restrictions on the internet and social media".

If adopted, the draft resolution would urge the military to allow a visit by the U.N. special envoy on Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, and implement a plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to end the crisis. The United States, Britain and Canada on Monday imposed new sanctions targeting Myanmar's junta.

Only the U.N. Security Council can impose legally binding sanctions or an arms embargo, but diplomats say Russia and China could likely use their veto to prevent such action on Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release their tax returns

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday released their tax returns, according to which in 2020, she had an income of more than USD 1 million as compared to his USD 607,336.The President and the first lady, Jill, a ...

Thailand reports daily record of 35 new COVID-19 deaths

Thailand reported on Tuesday a daily record of 35 new coronavirus deaths, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with a third wave of infections.The country also reported 2,473 new infections, including 680 cases among prisoners.The new c...

Arson suspect arrested in wildfire burning in hills of western Los Angeles

Authorities arrested an arson suspect in a Los Angeles fire that forced evacuation orders for 1,000 people as 540 firefighters worked to contain the blaze in citys western hills, officials said on Monday.Helicopters dropped water on the fir...

U.S. names Bukele aide on El Salvador "corruption list"

A U.S. State Department report on Central American officials credibly alleged to be corrupt includes a member of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukeles cabinet and a former minister, according to an extract of the document leaked on Monday. A U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021