Hong Kong temporarily suspends operations at representative office in Taiwan

Hong Kong's representative office in Taiwan has temporarily suspended operations, the city's constitutional and mainland affairs bureau said on Tuesday, without providing an explanation.

The bureau said in a statement requests for assistance would be handled through hotlines and via the Hong Kong government website. It did not give any other details.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said it was working on a response on the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)