PIL to quash GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:17 IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of Lt Governor seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer. The Delhi government standing counsel, Santosh K Tripathi, said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party PTI HMP DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

