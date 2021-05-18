Left Menu

Congress slams Centre on vaccine policy

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a 'false image' of the government is being built 'at the cost of Indian lives'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:23 IST
Congress leader Manish Tewari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Tuesday once again attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government on its COVID-19 vaccine policy and said a 'false image' of the government is being built 'at the cost of Indian lives'. Congress MP from Sri Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, Manish Tewari took to Twitter and posted a video of India's Permanent Representative to UN, T S Tirumurti briefing the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York that India has exported more vaccines than used in the vaccination of its own people.

He said that he had 'warned' External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha to not build a 'false image at the cost of Indian lives'. "Do watch India's Permanent Representative to UN T S Tirumurti state that India has exported more vaccine than inoculated its own people I had warned Dr S Jaishankar in Lok Sabha on his face. Do not build NDA/BJP government's false image at the cost of Indian lives," Tewari tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Central government and said the present "Modi system" needs to be shaken out of sleep. "In the time to come, children will need protection from Corona. Paediatric services and vaccine-treatment protocol should already be in place. India's future needs for the present Modi 'system' to be shaken out of sleep," Gandhi tweeted.

Yesterday, Gandhi had said that the Centre had 'failed' not just in managing the Covid-19 crisis but also in standing with the people. "While GOI has failed not just in managing Covid crisis but also in standing with the people, there are numerous individual stories of strength and altruism every day. Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

