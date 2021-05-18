HC stays trial court proceedings in INX Media corruption case involving Chidambaram, others

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in the CBI's INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued notice and sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI's plea challenging the trial court order directing supply of documents to the accused.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged the money laundering case.

