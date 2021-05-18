Left Menu

Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:50 IST
Sheriff fires two South Carolina deputies involved in death of a Black man

Two sheriff's deputies in South Carolina were fired on Monday over their involvement in the case of the death of a Black man who had died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. "Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case," Kristin Graziano, the Charleston County sheriff, said in a statement.

"I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community," the statement added https://bit.ly/3oqKYEb. Footage released last week by the sheriff's office showed the deputies pepper spraying and tasing the Black man, Jamal Sutherland, many times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing, CNN reported.

The footage showed one of the deputies placing a knee on the back of Sutherland, and Sutherland saying, "I can't breathe," according to the New York Times. Sutherland was declared dead soon after. The incident drew comparisons to last year's death of George Floyd, an African-American who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes and whose death led to months of protests against racism and police brutality.

Shortly after the sheriff fired the deputies, about 100 protesters gathered in downtown Charleston on Monday to demand that the two also be charged with murder, The State reported. The terminated officials were Sgt. Lindsay Fickett, employed since March 2011, and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, employed since July 2016, the Charleston County sheriff said on Monday.

Sutherland was in jail because of an incident at a behavioral health center on Jan. 4 wherein he was accused of "a misdemeanor offense of simple assault on a nurse staff member," Sutherland family attorney Mark Peper told media. The incident that eventually led to his death took place the next day at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone in western India weakens further, biggest private port reopens

A cyclone that slammed into Indias west coast weakened on Tuesday and the countrys biggest private port reopened, while authorities said clearing roads was a priority to ensure steady supply of oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19.Mo...

Tokyo doctors call for cancellation of Olympic Games due to COVID-19

A top medical organisation has thrown its weight behind calls to cancel the Tokyo Olympics saying hospitals are already overwhelmed as the country battles a spike in coronavirus infections less than three months from the start of the Games....

COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such appli...

We have to pay lot of attention to rural, remote regions in second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi.

We have to pay lot of attention to rural, remote regions in second wave of COVID-19 PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021