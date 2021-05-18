COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such applications. The High Court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner and said, "that there is a provision of RTI also where you can get this information but it has become fashion here to move writ to get any information."

The petition was filed by Mayank Wadhwa seeking direction to respondents Centre and others to provide the details of the foreign vaccine manufacturers who have applied for paroral in India and the status of such applications. "Direct the respondents to make appropriate changes/alterations in their import licensing and emergency approval procedure so as to make it at par with approval provided to the Indian vaccines," the plea reads.

The petitioner also sought to direct the respondents to approve and to make available foreign vaccines like Pfizer which have proved to be efficacious in other countries and same made available to the Indian citizen. It also sought to allow multiple channels/importers/companies to import the foreign and provide logistical support in the distribution of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)