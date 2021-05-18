Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such applications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:57 IST
COVID-19: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to provide details of foreign vaccine manufactures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre and concern Departments to provide the details of the foreign COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers who have applied for approval in India and the status of such applications. The High Court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the petitioner and said, "that there is a provision of RTI also where you can get this information but it has become fashion here to move writ to get any information."

The petition was filed by Mayank Wadhwa seeking direction to respondents Centre and others to provide the details of the foreign vaccine manufacturers who have applied for paroral in India and the status of such applications. "Direct the respondents to make appropriate changes/alterations in their import licensing and emergency approval procedure so as to make it at par with approval provided to the Indian vaccines," the plea reads.

The petitioner also sought to direct the respondents to approve and to make available foreign vaccines like Pfizer which have proved to be efficacious in other countries and same made available to the Indian citizen. It also sought to allow multiple channels/importers/companies to import the foreign and provide logistical support in the distribution of the vaccine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Divisions curb EU peacemaking role in Israel-Gaza violence

The European Union is set to call for a ceasefire in fighting between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas at an emergency video meeting on Tuesday, but divisions over the Middle East will marginalise the blocs role, diplomats said.U...

Bereaved Veda thanks BCCI, Jay Shah for extending support

The bereaved Veda Krishnamurthy on Tuesday thanked the BCCI and its secretary Jay Shah for reaching out to her following the twin tragedies in her family, days after the board faced some sharp criticism from former Australian captain Lisa S...

269 doctors died due to COVID in second wave of pandemic: Indian Medical Association

The Indian Medical Association IMA on Tuesday said that 269 doctors across the country have lost their lives due to COVID-19 infection in the second wave of coronavirus pandemic. The IMA said Bihar suffered the largest number of casualties ...

National team call-up inspired me ahead of AFC Champions League: Dheeraj Singh

The talented Dheeraj Singh says being called for the Indian football team camp, which gave him an opportunity to train with the countrys top goalkeepers, acted as huge motivation prior to his brilliant showing for FC Goa in the AFC Champion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021