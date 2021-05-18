PIL to quash GNCTD Amendment Act: Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a PIL for striking down the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which increases powers of the Lieutenant Governor.
A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the office of Lt Governor seeking their stand on the plea by a lawyer. The Delhi government standing counsel, Santosh K Tripathi, said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party in the matter.
The petitioner-lawyer has contended that the Act would lead to confusion among the citizens as to who would be taking decisions for the national capital.
The petition has contended that vesting of powers in the LG ''would not be in harmony with the republican system of government''. It has said that the LG already had ''overriding powers in the matters of land, police and services'' and by the latest amendment to the GNCTD Act, he now has authority over all legislations passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
The petition has sought that the Amendment Act, which came into force from April 27, be declared as unconstitutional and quashed.
