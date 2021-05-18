Advocate shot dead over poll enmity in UP

Advocate shot dead over poll enmity in UPPTI | Amethi | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:20 IST
A 60-year-old advocate was shot dead at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi over a dispute related to the recently concluded panchayat elections, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Phoola village on Monday night.
Lallan Singh was shot at by some unidentified men when he was returning home after meeting newly-elected village pradhan Suraj Prasad around 10 pm, the police said.
Singh was rushed to a community health centre in Tiloi, where he was given primary treatment and then doctors there referred him to a hospital in Lucknow.
However, the lawyer succumbed to injuries on the way to Lucknow.
Circle Officer Anand Kumar said the body has been sent for postmortem and a hunt is on to nab the accused persons.
