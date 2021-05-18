Pregnant woman police sub-inspector dies of COVID-19 in Karnataka
A police sub-inspector in Karnataka who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.According to the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 28-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for the illness.She was posted in Dakshina Kannada district.She was seven months pregnant.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:56 IST
A police sub-inspector in Karnataka who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.
According to the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 28-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for the illness.
She was posted in Dakshina Kannada district.
''She was seven months pregnant. Due to pregnancy, she was not vaccinated,'' he said.
Mourning her death, Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted, ''Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 28-year-old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID. May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us.'' ''Please cooperate with the police, stay home and stay safe,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonwane
- COVID
- Dakshina Kannada
- Superintendent of Police of
- Shamili
- Kolar
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
COVID-19 crisis: Indian Air Force airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers from Germany, UK
No entry in Punjab without negative COVID-19 test or vaccination certificate
Covid-19: Cricket Australia donates $50,000 to help India fight pandemic
Mumbai man provides food to 200 home isolated COVID patients
COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 begins in Delhi