Left Menu

Pregnant woman police sub-inspector dies of COVID-19 in Karnataka

A police sub-inspector in Karnataka who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.According to the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 28-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for the illness.She was posted in Dakshina Kannada district.She was seven months pregnant.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 13:56 IST
Pregnant woman police sub-inspector dies of COVID-19 in Karnataka

A police sub-inspector in Karnataka who was seven months pregnant, succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada Rishikesh Sonwane, 28-year-old Shamili was undergoing treatment at the RM Jalappa Hospital in Kolar, for the illness.

She was posted in Dakshina Kannada district.

''She was seven months pregnant. Due to pregnancy, she was not vaccinated,'' he said.

Mourning her death, Director General of Police Praveen Sood tweeted, ''Youngest member of the police family to succumb to Covid. 28-year-old, PSI Shamili of Kolar, attached to DK district lost her battle with COVID. May her soul rest in peace. But it could be any of us.'' ''Please cooperate with the police, stay home and stay safe,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities of the Centre and Delhi Government to treat a Public Interest Litigation PIL as a representation which sought direction for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi with imm...

Amazon bags global rights for Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' series

Amazon has acquired the worldwide rights for Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy-starrer Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will st...

Russia, U.S. tout cooperation ahead of Arctic Council meeting

With a warming climate melting more Arctic ice cover and global industries eager to exploit the region for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, the United States and Russia sounded a rare, cooperative note going into an Arctic meeting th...

M&M joins The Valuable 500 initiative to tackle disability inclusion in business

Domestic conglomerate Mahindra Mahindra MM has joined The Valuable 500 - a B2B initiative catalysing the influence of large private sector corporations - to collectively tackle disability inclusion in business, a release said on Tuesday.Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021