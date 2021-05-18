Left Menu

Lam defends freezing of publisher's assets as safety measure

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:01 IST
Lam defends freezing of publisher's assets as safety measure

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended the freezing of pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai's assets as a necessary move under the city's new national security law to protect the safety of all Chinese people.

Lam told reporters the move was authorized under the sweeping law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year and empowered authorities to “freeze suspicious assets involved that would undermine national security.'' “It means the Hong Kong government is very serious and rigorous when dealing with national security matters, because it involves something that endangers national security, not just the safety of Hong Kong society, but also the safety of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Lam said. Critics say the national security law is meant to snuff out dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, while defenders say it intends to ensure those running the city are Chinese patriots committed to public order and economic development. Lam has been the face of the crackdown on dissent, although she is believed to be acting entirely on orders from Beijing, whose Communist Party leaders have long regarded Hong Kong as a potential incubator of opposition that could spread through the country. The freezing of Lai's assets led the Hong Kong stock exchange to halt trading of shares in Next Digital on Monday. The company founded by Lai, who owns a 71% stake and is its controlling shareholder, publishes pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, which has seen advertisers abandon it as the government ratchets up pressure on dissenting voices in the city at the urging of leaders in Beijing. Lai has been a high-profile voice in the the territory's pro-democracy movement and is serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two unauthorized assemblies in 2019 when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. Lai was among 10 people who pleaded guilty Monday to taking part in another unlawful assembly in 2019. Last week, Apple Daily's Taiwan version said it would move online because “pro-China forces” had blocked access to advertising for its flagship Apple Daily and other publications in Hong Kong.

In recent months, police have arrested most of the city's pro-democracy activists and have put prominent activists such as Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow behind bars. Most of the pro-democracy activists arrested are still in police custody, while others have sought asylum abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities of the Centre and Delhi Government to treat a Public Interest Litigation PIL as a representation which sought direction for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi with imm...

Amazon bags global rights for Nicole Kidman's 'Nine Perfect Strangers' series

Amazon has acquired the worldwide rights for Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy-starrer Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.Based on the book of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, the eight-episode limited series will st...

Russia, U.S. tout cooperation ahead of Arctic Council meeting

With a warming climate melting more Arctic ice cover and global industries eager to exploit the region for shipping, fishing, drilling and mining, the United States and Russia sounded a rare, cooperative note going into an Arctic meeting th...

M&M joins The Valuable 500 initiative to tackle disability inclusion in business

Domestic conglomerate Mahindra Mahindra MM has joined The Valuable 500 - a B2B initiative catalysing the influence of large private sector corporations - to collectively tackle disability inclusion in business, a release said on Tuesday.Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021