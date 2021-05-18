Left Menu

Chhatrasal Stadium brawl: Delhi court reserve order on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved an order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:07 IST
Chhatrasal Stadium brawl: Delhi court reserve order on wrestler Sushil Kumar's bail plea
Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved an order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl. Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar said that he will pronounce the order today.

The Court reserved the order after hearing the submission of both sides. Sushil Kumar was represented by Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra and lawyer RS Jakhar while Delhi Police was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava.

Sushil Kumar's counsel said that he is the only Indian to have won two Olympic medals in an individual sport and allegations against him are unfounded, baseless, scurrilous and preposterous, which have been made against him maliciously with the only motive to humiliate and injure his reputation. Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava urged the court to dismiss Kumar's plea on the ground that there is electronic evidence against him where he could be seen hitting with a stick.

Kumar's counsel questioned the aspect of seizure of his passport and the police are silent on this aspect. The Public Prosecutor said that we are proud of Sushil Kumar and his passport is kept as they were apprehending that he might flee from the Country.

PP Shrivastava also submitted that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against Sushil Kumar so, respecting the court's order, they have to arrest him. In his bail application, Sushil Kumar's counsel said that "the gravamen of the allegations against the Applicant (Kumar) is that on May 5, 2021, the applicant was allegedly involved in a brawl in the parking of Chattrasal Stadium (where the Applicant is allotted accommodation) with three persons named Sonu, Sagar Dhankad and Amit Kumar. To the knowledge of Petitioner, Sonu is a history-sheeter and is a member of Kala Jatheria's gang and has various criminal cases against him."

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment. Wrestler Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics.

Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information that leads to the arrest of wrestler Sushil Kumar, who is on the run in connection with the case. Also, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for Ajay, who is also on the run in the same case, Delhi Police officials said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials. The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise...

Lebanese president seeks to avert crisis with Gulf over minister's comments

Lebanons president said on Tuesday the foreign ministers critical comments about Gulf states did not reflect official policy, seeking to avoid a further strain on ties with countries that have been Lebanons allies and donors.Mired in its wo...

Ongoing consolidation to improve returns in H2 for equities: Report

The ongoing consolidation in equities would improve return prospects during the second half of 2021, an American brokerage said on Tuesday.Leading indicators relating to fundamentals including growth, stability, government policy and RBI po...

High Court directs Centre, Delhi govt to treat as representation PIL seeking supply of COVID-19 vaccine with immediate effect

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the concerned authorities of the Centre and Delhi Government to treat a Public Interest Litigation PIL as a representation which sought direction for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi with imm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021