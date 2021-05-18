Left Menu

TN to give leg-up to manufacture of oxygen, invites EOI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:47 IST
State-run Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has sought Expression of Interest from firms for setting up under joint venture, oxygen, vaccines and life saving drug production facilities, the state government said here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered setting up of oxygen production units in Tamil Nadu and he has also directed initiatives like joint venture to establish facilities to manufacture high-tech medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, vaccines and drugs related to treating coronavirus, an official release here said.

On the basis of CM's directives, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation under the Industries Department would extend its support and render help to interested manufacturing firms.

Also, the Corporation has invited EoI from Indian and multinational firms (who could committ a minimum investment of Rs 50 crore) for setting up manufacturing facilities under a joint venture with it.

The EoI by firms should be submitted on or before May 31, the government said.

The EoI proposals received from firms would be scrutinised and efforts would be made to expeditiously establish manufacturing infrastructure in Tamil Nadu for ''oxygen, vaccines and life saving drugs.'' PTI VGN ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

