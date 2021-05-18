MP: 2 held for charging money to book vaccination slots

MP: 2 held for charging money to book vaccination slotsPTI | Betul | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:04 IST
Police have arrested two men for allegedly offering COVID-19 vaccination slots to people by charging Rs 800 for a booking in Madhya Pradesh's Betul city, an official said on Tuesday.
The accused, Narendra Yadav and Dinesh Kalme, ran a WhatsApp group named 'Vaccine Slots Available', offering bookings to people in the 18 to 44 age group at Rs 800 for a slot, Ganj police station in-charge Praveen Kumre said.
District vaccination officer Dr Arvind Bhatt had made a complaint about this, he said.
The two accused were arrested on Monday and their mobile phones were also seized, the police official said.
They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act, he said.
As per government's guidelines, the vaccination for the 18-44 age group is being conducted on the basis of slots pre-booked through the CoWIN portal.
