Left Menu

Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol border with Morocco after thousands break in

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the north African enclave amid heightened diplomatic tensions, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Tuesday. Footage from the local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:06 IST
Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol border with Morocco after thousands break in
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Spain has deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the north African enclave amid heightened diplomatic tensions, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Tuesday.

Footage from the local Faro TV channel showed soldiers in armored vehicles guarding the enclave's beach as dozens of migrants emerged from the water while hundreds of potential migrants stood on the Moroccan side of the fence between the enclave and Morocco. Soldiers started patrolling the border along with Spanish police, Grande-Marlaska told state broadcaster TVE. As many as 6,000 Moroccans, including about 1,500 minors, swam into Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, he said.

A spokesman for Ceuta's government delegation said soldiers will also work with the police in sensitive locations within the enclave to maintain order on the streets. One person died in Monday's crossing, the spokesman said.

The adult arrivals are being transferred to a local football stadium to be deported back to Morocco. About 1,500 have already been handed back, Grande-Marlaska said. Minors are being sent to an industrial building.

Ceuta, with a population of 80,000, is an enclave located on the northern tip of Morocco across from Gibraltar. The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and nearby Melilla on Morocco's northern coast have long been a magnet for African migrants trying to reach Europe in search of a better life.

TV channel 24h reported on Tuesday morning that as many as 85 migrants climbed the border fence to break into Melilla, which is located about 300km east of Ceuta. The arrival of the migrants took place at a time of increased tension between Spain and Morocco over the fate of Brahim Ghali, the leader of Western Sahara's Polisario Front, who is in hospital in Spain.

Morocco's Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement last month deploring what it said was Spain's decision to admit Ghali under a false identity without informing Morocco, adding that the situation would have repercussions for bilateral relations between the countries. The United States in December recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara territory, which is also claimed as an independent state by the Polisario Front.

Ghali is hospitalized in Spain, a Spanish diplomatic source told Reuters. Ghali was accepted into Spain on humanitarian grounds, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told Cadena SER radio on Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of e...

Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official source...

Belarus opens criminal case against Tut.By media outlet, blocks website

Financial police in Belarus raided the editorial office of the largest independent online news site and the homes of several staff and blocked its website. The government had stripped Tut.By of its official media status in autumn as authori...

U.S. says China is resisting nuclear arms talks

China is resisting bilateral talks with the United States on nuclear weapons, the U.S. disarmament ambassador told a U.N. conference on Tuesday, as Washington seeks to advance efforts to reduce nuclear arms stockpiles. Despite the PRCs dram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021