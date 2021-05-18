Left Menu

U.S. House Democrats seek approval of commission probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Five people including a Capitol Police officer died from the violence. Trump, who was impeached afterward by the Democratic-led House on a charge of inciting insurrection, continues to claim the election was marred by fraud, and House Republicans last week ousted Representative Liz Cheney https://www.reuters.com/world/us/liz-cheney-vote-us-house-republicans-reach-watershed-over-trump-2021-05-12 from their leadership for rejecting Trump's falsehoods.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:31 IST
U.S. House Democrats seek approval of commission probing Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Legislation creating a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters will take center stage in the House of Representatives this week as Democrats seek quick passage.

Lawmakers have squabbled for months over the makeup and operation of the panel, with many Republicans downplaying the worst violence at the Capitol in modern history. Trump supporters stormed the building following a fiery speech in which the then-president repeated his false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of widespread voter fraud. Five people including a Capitol Police officer died from the violence.

Trump, who was impeached afterward by the Democratic-led House on a charge of inciting insurrection, continues to claim the election was marred by fraud, and House Republicans last week ousted Representative Liz Cheney https://www.reuters.com/world/us/liz-cheney-vote-us-house-republicans-reach-watershed-over-trump-2021-05-12 from their leadership for rejecting Trump's falsehoods. The bill to be considered on Tuesday by the House Rules Committee establishes a bipartisan commission of 10 prominent citizens to investigate the causes of the attack, security shortcomings, and intelligence information leading up to Jan. 6.

The panel would have to release a final report by Dec. 31, before Congress' next election season picks up in earnest. Trump's activities are likely to become a focal point, as the legislation explicitly charges the commission with looking into "the influencing factors that fomented such attack."

A vote on the bill by the full House is expected later this week. The probe is likely to focus on intelligence failures ahead of the attack and why it took hours for National Guard troops to reinforce the overwhelmed Capitol Police. During a House hearing last week, Republican Representative Andrew Clyde said it would be "a bald-faced lie" to label the events of Jan. 6 an "insurrection." Instead, he likened the events of that day to "a normal tourist visit."

More than 400 people have been arrested for taking part in the violence, which also injured dozens of law enforcement officers. Under the bill, Democrats and Republicans would have equal say over selecting commissioners and both sides would have to approve witness subpoenas.

Many Republicans in Congress have demanded the commission also investigate last summer's largely peaceful protests against racism and police violence that was sparked by George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, an event unrelated to the insurrection at the Capitol. While House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has not signed off on the bill, a spokeswoman for House Republican Whip Steve Scalise said his team would not pressure rank-and-file Republicans to vote against it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India women's team cricketer Priya Punia loses mother to COVID-19

India international Priya Punia, who is part of the UK-bound womens cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19.The 24-year-old cricketer wrote a heartfelt post on social media after her mother succumbed to the deadly virus.Today I reali...

Amy Adams-starrer 'Disenchanted' starts filming

The much-anticipated sequel to Amy Adams 2007 Disney movie Enchanted has started production.The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of streaming service Disney Plus.Titled Disenchanted, the follow-up movie, being directed b...

Treat PIL seeking expansion of FAME scheme, inclusion of hydrogen-powered vehicles as representation: Delhi HC tells Centre

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Government to treat as representation a Public Interest Litigation PIL seeking directions for expansion of benefits and incentives under phase II of faster adoption and manufacturing of e...

Fire at Mettur Thermal plant in TN

A major fire broke out at the Mettur thermal power plant in Salem early on Tuesday, disrupting power production.The blaze was noticed in the conveyor belt area of the plant following which officials began dousing operations, official source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021