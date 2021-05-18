TN CM extends Rs 4,000 COVID-19 assistance scheme also to new rice card recipients

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a payout of Rs 2,000, the first instalment of the Rs 4,000 pandemic assistance plan, also to people who have newly received their rice category ration cards, the government said here on Tuesday.

Now, 2,14,950 new rice ration cards that have been issued have come under use and Stalin has ordered payment of the first instalment to such families as well, a government release said.

The payment, to families covered under the two lakh plus new cards, would be disbursed this month at an estimated cost of Rs 42.99 crore.

Stalin has already ordered disbursal of first instalment in May to 2,07,66,950 rice card holders at a cost of Rs 4,153.39 crore.

The Rs 4,000 COVID-19 cash assistance to people holding rice cards is an electoral promise of the DMK.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

