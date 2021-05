BRIEF-Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to invest $318 mln to sustain Bu Hasa oilfield output at 650,000 bpd

* ABU DHABI'S ADNOC SAYS WILL INVEST $318 MILLION TO BRING SMART WELLS ONLINE AT BU HASA OILFIELD, SUSTAINING 650,000 BPD OUTPUT - TWITTER

* CONTRACTS WORTH MORE THAN HALF THE VALUE OF THE PLANNED INVESTMENT WILL GO TO UNITED ARAB EMIRATES COMPANIES * BU HASA IS ADNOC'S LARGEST ONSHORE FIELD

