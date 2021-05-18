Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: U.N. refugee agency

Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: U.N. refugee agencyReuters | Geneva | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:25 IST
An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.
Filippo Grandi told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 programme, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.
