Donors pledge $340 mln for Rohingya crisis: U.N. refugee agency

An appeal for nearly $1 billion to help Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is more than a third funded, the head of the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Filippo Grandi told a U.N. briefing in Geneva that donors had so far pledged $340 million for the 2021 programme, meaning it is currently 36% funded, he said.

