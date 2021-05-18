Finnish parliament backs EU recovery plan

Finland's parliament on Tuesday voted in favour of the European Union's 750 billion euro ($916 billion) COVID-19 recovery plan, according to an official tally.

The legislation, which had required support from at least two thirds of votes cast, was passed with 134 members of parliament voting in favour, 57 against and eight abstentions. ($1 = 0.8187 euros)

