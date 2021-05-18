Left Menu

Tn minister meets kin of 9 missing fishermen

PTI | Nagapatt | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:46 IST
Tn minister meets kin of 9 missing fishermen

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Tuesday visited the families of nine fishermen who went missing while fishing off the Kochi coast due to Cyclone Tauktae.

The fishermen, all belonging to Samnathanpettaiin Nagapattinam district, ventured into the sea from Kochi on April 29 and while returning in the early hours of May 14, were caught in the storm and went missing.

The Coast Guard and Indian Navy are engaged in search operations, and all possible efforts are being made to trace them, the minister said.

The minister also handed over Rs 50,000 to each family as financial assistance from the DMK party funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for...

How to pre-register for BattleGrounds Mobile India?

Pre-registrations for BattleGrounds Mobile India, a new online multiplayer battle royale game developed by Krafton, have commenced in India.Currently, the pre-registration is live for Android users only while for iOS users, it is yet to be ...

Boy, man killed in hit-and-run accident in Mumbra in Thane

A minor boy and a 30-year-old man were killed after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mumbra in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened at around 8pm on Monday near Sainik Nagar and the vehicle was lef...

Sweden reports 10,017 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths since Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, has registered 10,017 new coronavirus cases since Friday, health agency statistics showed on Tuesday. The figure compared with 13,812 cases during the corresponding period last we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021