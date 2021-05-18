Left Menu

HC junks PIL for info on foreign cos. wanting to sell vaccine here;slaps Rs 10K cost

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000 a plea seeking information regarding applications filed by foreign pharma companies seeking emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccines in India, saying it has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea into a writ petition or PIL.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:50 IST
Representative Image

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000 a plea seeking information regarding applications filed by foreign pharma companies seeking emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccines in India, saying it has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea into a writ petition or PIL. The high court said such information and details can be sought under RTI Act and writ petitions can be filed after exhausting remedies under the transparency law. ''We are dismissing the petition with cost of Rs 10,000 to be deposited in favor of the legal aid services,'' a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said adding that ''It has become a fashion in Delhi to convert any idea one has into a writ petition or a PIL. For every small problem, a writ petition is not the solution. Writ petitions cannot be moved by people like this.'' It said that in the instant case the petitioner had the option of seeking the details under the Right to Information (RTI) Act which provides for first and second appeal and only after exhausting those remedies should a petition be filed in the high court.

The order came on a PIL by a lawyer seeking liberalization of foreign COVID vaccine usage in India.

Besides seeking details of the foreign pharma companies who have sought approval for selling their vaccines here, the plea had also urged the court to direct the Centre and Delhi government to change the existing policies with regard to import, licensing and approval mechanism for foreign vaccines.

