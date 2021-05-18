Left Menu

UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:00 IST
UK PM Johnson: No conclusive evidence to delay reopening yet
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday there was currently no conclusive evidence to cause a delay to plans to remove coronavirus restrictions in England next month.

"I don't see anything conclusive at the moment to say that we need to deviate from the roadmap," Johnson told reporters.

"We've got to be cautious, and we're keeping everything under very close observation - we'll know a lot more in a few day's time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four including railway personnel held for stealing Remdesivir from Bengaluru divisional railway hospital

Four people, who allegedly stole Remdesivir injection vials from the Divisional Railway Hospital here and sold them on the black market at exorbitant rates, have been arrested, authorities said on Tuesday.Based on credible information from ...

Vice President condoles Chaman Lal Gupta’s demise

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Union minister and BJP veteran Chaman Lal Gupta.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illness, days after undergoing treatment for...

How to pre-register for BattleGrounds Mobile India?

Pre-registrations for BattleGrounds Mobile India, a new online multiplayer battle royale game developed by Krafton, have commenced in India.Currently, the pre-registration is live for Android users only while for iOS users, it is yet to be ...

Boy, man killed in hit-and-run accident in Mumbra in Thane

A minor boy and a 30-year-old man were killed after their scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Mumbra in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened at around 8pm on Monday near Sainik Nagar and the vehicle was lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021