Egypt to allocate $500 mln Gaza rebuilding effort - presidency

Egypt to allocate $500 mln Gaza rebuilding effort - presidencyReuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:25 IST
Egypt will allocate $500 million in funds for rebuilding efforts in the Gaza Strip following Israeli airstrikes, the Egyptian presidency said on Tuesday.
Egyptian companies will also participate in rebuilding operations, the statement added in an announcement that came following a meeting between President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Jordan's King Abdullah in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
