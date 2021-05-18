Maha: Three hand-grenades found packed in plastic bag in river

Three small hand-grenades were found in a plastic bag in the Koyna river in Karad tehsil of Satara district in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

Talking about the dramatic recovery, an official said a plastic bag got stuck in the fishing net of a man when he was fishing in the river on Monday.

When the man opened the bag, he found three live hand-grenades inside it and alerted the police, a Karad police station officer said.

He added the pins of the grenades were found to be intact.

''The grenades were destroyed and samples were sent to the forensic department,'' said the officer.

