Rajasthan: Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary resigns from assembly

Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary resigned from the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, his office said.

The MLA from Gudamalani (Barmer) was not immediately available for comments.

''Chaudhary has resigned as a member of the legislative assembly. The resignation letter has been sent to the assembly speaker today, '' according to the office of the MLA.

In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including Chaudhary.

