Rajasthan: Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary resigns from assembly

Rajasthan: Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary resigns from assemblyPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:45 IST
Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary resigned from the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday, his office said.
The MLA from Gudamalani (Barmer) was not immediately available for comments.
''Chaudhary has resigned as a member of the legislative assembly. The resignation letter has been sent to the assembly speaker today, '' according to the office of the MLA.
In the 200-member assembly, the Congress has 106 MLAs, including Chaudhary.
