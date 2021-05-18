Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief seeks emergency parole to meet ailing mother

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, has sought 'emergency parole' to meet and attend to his ailing mother, officials said on Tuesday.

Serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 for raping two of his women disciples, the 53-year-old Sirsa-headquartered sect chief has submitted some documents regarding the ailment of his mother to the prison authorities.

The Dera chief has sought 21-day parole to meet and attend to his ailing mother Naseeb Kaur, prison officials said.

“Following his emergency parole plea, we have written to the Haryana Police in this regard and sought NoC from them,” Sunaria jail superintendent, Sunil Sangwan told PTI over phone.

The prison officials have also forwarded the documents regarding the ailment of Dera chief's mother to the concerned authorities to verify them.

Before taking a decision on parole plea, considerations mainly on law and order ground will be taken into account, sources said.

Notably, the Dera head had earlier been given a day's parole to meet his ailing mother in October, 2020.

Last week, he had been admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak for a day with complaints of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuations.

The Dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)