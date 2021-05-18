Left Menu

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief seeks emergency parole to meet ailing mother

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:45 IST
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief seeks emergency parole to meet ailing mother

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, has sought 'emergency parole' to meet and attend to his ailing mother, officials said on Tuesday.

Serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 for raping two of his women disciples, the 53-year-old Sirsa-headquartered sect chief has submitted some documents regarding the ailment of his mother to the prison authorities.

The Dera chief has sought 21-day parole to meet and attend to his ailing mother Naseeb Kaur, prison officials said.

“Following his emergency parole plea, we have written to the Haryana Police in this regard and sought NoC from them,” Sunaria jail superintendent, Sunil Sangwan told PTI over phone.

The prison officials have also forwarded the documents regarding the ailment of Dera chief's mother to the concerned authorities to verify them.

Before taking a decision on parole plea, considerations mainly on law and order ground will be taken into account, sources said.

Notably, the Dera head had earlier been given a day's parole to meet his ailing mother in October, 2020.

Last week, he had been admitted to the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak for a day with complaints of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuations.

The Dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB outlines new gender and digital initiatives to pace economic recovery in Africa

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank today outlined two new gender financing and digital initiatives to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 across Africa and scale up targeted financial and technical support fo...

Centre dispatches over 11,000 oxygen concentrators, nearly 16,000 cylinders received as global aid to states/UTs

As India continues its battle against COVID-19, the Central government has dispatched 11,325 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders, 19 oxygen generation plants, 8,526 ventilatorsBi-PAP, and about 6.1 lakhs Remdesivir vials to variou...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat

Wall Streets main indexes opened slightly higher on Tuesday after better-than-expected results from Walmart and Home Depot underscored strength in consumer demand against the backdrop of rising prices.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021