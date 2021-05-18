U.S. has received more information on Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise -Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organizations.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:51 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington had received further information about Israel's destruction of a Gaza high-rise that housed the local offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera news organizations. "We did seek further information from Israel on this question," Blinken said at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik.
"It's my understanding that we've received some further information through intelligence channels, and it's not something I can comment on," he said. A call from U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday in support of a ceasefire appeared to go unheeded, even as cross-border fighting between Israel and Hamas appeared to abate slightly on Tuesday.
