Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:56 IST
Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday as he reiterated calls to avoid militarization of the region.

"We've seen Russia advance unlawful maritime claims, particularly its regulation of foreign vessels transiting the Northern Sea route, which are inconsistent with international law," Blinken said.

The comments were made at a joint briefing with Iceland's foreign minister in Reykjavik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

