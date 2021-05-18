Israeli police: 2 killed in strike launched from Gaza

Israeli police say two Thai workers inside Israel have been killed in a strike launched from the Gaza Strip. Others were wounded in that attack Tuesday afternoon that hit a packaging plant in southern Israel, police said. Militants from Gaza have launched thousands of rockets at civilian targets in Israel since last week. Israel has responded with airstrikes against what it says are militant targets in Gaza.

