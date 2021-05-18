Left Menu

The country on Tuesday recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. With 4,22,436 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the India recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday, informed Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry.

With over 4 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered, India records highest-ever single-day recoveries
Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry addressing a press conference on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The country on Tuesday recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. With 4,22,436 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the India recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday, informed Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry. "4,22,436 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever for the country. A clear positive trend can be observed in COVID-19 recoveries," said Aggarwal addressing a press conference here today.

The Joint Secretary stated that on May 3, the recovery rate was 81.7 per cent, which has increased to 85.6 per cent now. According to the Union Health Ministry, 1.8 per cent of India's total population has been affected by the disease so far.

"We have been able to contain the spread of the infection to under 2 per cent of the population," said the ministry. The Joint Secretary further stated the country reported over 2,63,000 daily cases in the last 24 hours, adding that there has been a decrease of 27 per cent from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on May 7 (4,14,000).

He also informed that 199 districts in the country are showing a continued decline in the number of COVID-19 cases and positivity since the last three weeks. Case positivity rate at 14.10 per cent in the country today, said Aggarwal.

He further stated that eight states including Karnataka, Maharashtra Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have more than 1 lakh active cases. 10 states have more than 50,000 to 1,00,00 active cases and 18 States have less than 50,000 active cases," informed Aggarwal. (ANI)

