Left Menu

UN agency says situation in Gaza is dire

Israel says the closures are needed to keep the group from rearming, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.Laerke welcomed Israels decision to open Gazas main commercial crossing, allowing essential supplies to flow in for the first time since war broke out on May 10.COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates civilian affairs in Gaza, said the crossing was closed after a mortar attack, several hours after it had been opened in order to allow medical equipment in.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:23 IST
UN agency says situation in Gaza is dire

The UN humanitarian agency is describing an increasingly dire situation inside the Gaza Strip as the war between Israel and the territory's Hamas rulers rages with no end in sight. Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, says nearly 47,000 Palestinians have fled their homes during more than a week of heavy Israeli airstrikes. Hamas and other militants have fired more than 3,400 rockets into Israel.

Laerke says electricity across Gaza is only available for six to eight hours a day. Citing Palestinian authorities, he said 132 buildings comprising 621 housing and commercial units have been destroyed in Gaza. He says another 316 housing units have been severely damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel says the closures are needed to keep the group from rearming, while rights groups view it as a form of collective punishment.

Laerke welcomed Israel's decision to open Gaza's main commercial crossing, allowing essential supplies to flow in for the first time since war broke out on May 10.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates civilian affairs in Gaza, said the crossing was closed after a mortar attack, several hours after it had been opened in order to allow medical equipment in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci: Reasonable for businesses to keep masks

The nations top infectious disease expert is acknowledging confusion after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said fully vaccinated people dont need to wear masks in most instances, even indoors.Dr. Anthony Fauci tells...

EXCLUSIVE-India unlikely to resume sizable COVID-19 vaccine exports until October -sources

India is unlikely to resume major exports of COVID-19 vaccines until at least October as it diverts shots for domestic use, three government sources said, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen supply shortages from the global COVAX ini...

Universal Pictures cancels Fast and Furious 9 event in China after receiving threats

California US, May 18 ANISputnik A promotional event for Hollywood blockbuster Fast and Furious 9, scheduled to be held in Chinas Shanghai on Tuesday, was canceled by Universal Pictures over security concerns after the company received thre...

Rapper T.I. under investigation by LAPD over sexual assault allegations

American rapper Clifford T.I. Harris has been put under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegations of sexual assault. According to Variety, the LAPD did not disclose further details about the probe, including whether...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021