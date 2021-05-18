Arrivals of migrants in Ceuta slow down after thousands cross -witness

A record surge in arrivals of illegal migrants from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta had slowed down by Tuesday afternoon after thousands swam across the border since Monday, according to a Reuters reporter on the scene.

Moroccan media footage showed authorities were setting up barriers to prevent people from crossing into Ceuta. Some of the migrants already in Ceuta could be seen returning voluntarily.

