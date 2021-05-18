Left Menu

Arrivals of migrants in Ceuta slow down after thousands cross -witness

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:26 IST
Representative Image

A record surge in arrivals of illegal migrants from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta had slowed down by Tuesday afternoon after thousands swam across the border since Monday, according to a Reuters reporter on the scene.

Moroccan media footage showed authorities were setting up barriers to prevent people from crossing into Ceuta. Some of the migrants already in Ceuta could be seen returning voluntarily.

