Lucknow's Jama Masjid provides oxygen cylinders to COVID patients

The Jama Masjid in the Lalbagh area here has come forward to provide oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID-19 patients free of cost.Half of the equipment have been reserved for non-Muslims. Nomani said, Any needy person can come to the mosque, show his Aadhaar card and some other documents and take an oxygen cylinder or concentrator free of cost.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:29 IST
The Jama Masjid in the Lalbagh area here has come forward to provide oxygen cylinders and concentrators to COVID-19 patients free of cost.

Half of the equipment have been reserved for non-Muslims. Seeing the hardships faced by patients, the mosque committee took the decision, said Zunnoon Nomani Nomani, chief of the panel. Nomani said, ''Any needy person can come to the mosque, show his Aadhaar card and some other documents and take an oxygen cylinder or concentrator free of cost. Fifty per cent of the oxygen cylinders and concentrators have been reserved for non-Muslims. If needed, more help can be provided.'' Nomani said initially they had only three to four oxygen cylinders. Now, after the contribution of people, they have 50 oxygen cylinders and 25 concentrators, he said. Nomani said whenever any person comes to donate money, he is requested to pay the amount to the seller of the equipment and send the bill via WhatsApp to the Masjid Committee. Members of the committee collect the equipment from the seller by showing the bill, he said.

