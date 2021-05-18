Left Menu

At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia -Tunisian Red Crescent

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:33 IST
At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy and 33 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

"Thirty-three Bengalis were rescued (and) 57 others drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants that set off from Libya towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim also told Reuters.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

