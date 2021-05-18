At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia -Tunisian Red Crescent

At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia -Tunisian Red CrescentReuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:33 IST
At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy and 33 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.
"Thirty-three Bengalis were rescued (and) 57 others drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants that set off from Libya towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim also told Reuters.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)
