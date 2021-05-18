At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia -Tunisian Red Crescent

At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy and 33 were rescued, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.

"Thirty-three Bengalis were rescued (and) 57 others drowned in a boat carrying about 90 migrants that set off from Libya towards Europe," Red Crescent official Mongi Slim also told Reuters.

