Delhi: Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for families with a COVID death

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for the families that have had a death due to COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:34 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia for the families that have had a death due to COVID-19. Briefing the mediapersons, the chief minister said, "Every family that has had a death due to COVID, will be given Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia. Families where the breadwinner died, will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex-gratia. If the husband dies, the pension will be given to the wife, and if the wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents."

Kejriwal announced that the children whose both parents died due to COVID will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500. "Children whose both parents died either due to COVID or with one parent already dead and the other one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education," he said.

The chief minister further announced that the Delhi Government will provide free ration to ration card holders and the poor in the national capital in the month of May. "There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi and they are given 5 kg ration by the government every month. This month, the ration will be given free of cost. Besides this, an additional 5 kg free ration is being given by the central government. So they are being given a 10 kg free ration this month. Those who do not have a ration card but are poor will also be given ration by the Delhi Government. They need not produce their income certificate, they just need to tell us that they are poor and they want ration," stated Kejriwal.

Delhi reported 4,482 new COVID cases and 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the health bulletin on Tuesday. (ANI)

