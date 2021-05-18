Left Menu

UP man held for raping 2 minor girls

PTI | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:38 IST
UP man held for raping 2 minor girls

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kotwali police station on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindranath Rai said the victims aged, 9 and 7, were sent for medical examination after a complaint was received from their family. CORR NAV MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK sends $5.97 mln of jailed politician's stolen assets to Nigeria

The British government has sent Nigeria 4.2 million pounds 5.97 million recovered from a former state governor who was jailed for laundering money in Britain, the West African country said on Tuesday. James Ibori, who was governor of the so...

LuxSE and EIB celebrate together exchange’s achievement of 1000 bonds

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange LuxSE and the European Investment Bank EIB celebrate together the exchanges achievement of 1000 bonds on the Luxembourg Green Exchange LGX. EIBs recent 10-year USD 1.5 billion Global Climate Awareness Bond is t...

U.S. Tripoli visit shows increased Libya focus after fighting

The United States on Tuesday sent its highest-level official to Libya since 2014 in what it called a signal of Washingtons increased focus on efforts to resolve the countrys crisis. Acting assistant secretary of state Joey Hood met Libyas n...

Post-poll violence sufferer can file complaint to NHRC, NCW and other rights bodies: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that any person who has suffered on account of post- poll violence in West Bengal can file complaint to the National Human Rights Commission, WBHRC, NCW and NCSCST.Hearing PILs over post-post viol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021