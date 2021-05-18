Robbers chop off man's hand in Amritsar

Two robbers chopped off a man’s hand and decamped with his bag here on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Ankit, was admitted to a private hospital, where a surgery is in progress to join his amputated hand, police said.

The incident took place near Nangali village on the outskirts of Amritsar and one of the accused, who was in an attire of a Nihang, chopped off Ankit’s hand with a sword in a scuffle.

The bag contained Rs 1,500 in cash and the victim works for a private finance company. The incident was caught on camera, police said.

