More than 50 migrants reported drowned off Tunisia

PTI | Tunis | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:57 IST
Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country, while 33 others were rescued by workers from an oil platform.

Defence Ministry spokesman Mohamed Zekri said Tuesday that a boat carrying the migrants sank Monday off Sfax, on Tunisia's southeast coast. He said navy units were sent to search the water for missing passengers.

